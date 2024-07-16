Top
Telangana to Hire 872 Contract Employees for New Medical Colleges

16 July 2024 6:18 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The health department has announced approval to engage 872 new contract-based employees at eight newly-established government medical colleges in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narasampet, Medak, Yadadri Bhongiri, Maheshwaram and Qutbullapur. This includes 109 posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor with remuneration amounting to Rs 1.9 lakh; Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh respectively. The contractual engagement is till March 31, 2025, or until regular positions are filled.

