Telangana to Have Good Rains, Bumper Crops, Says Almanac

Hyderabad:Telangana will have bountiful rains and bumper crops, and the state government’s reputation will rise during the Telugu New Year ‘Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram’, according to noted Ugadi almanac (panchangam) reader B. Santosh Kumar Sastry. He said the year would bring prosperity to the state and its people through agriculture and rural development.

Reading out the Panchangam at the state government’s official Ugadi celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi, he said the real estate sector in Hyderabad was likely to witness an upswing. Reforms were also expected in the health sector, with ministers focusing on strengthening public healthcare.



He also advised people against purchasing land through loans and stressed the need for controlled spending, noting that financial discipline would be key to navigating the year successfully.



He forecast a favourable period for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating that the latter would overcome obstacles and deliver effective governance. He cautioned the government about challenges such as price rise and food adulteration, and noted that financial pressures could mount, requiring the finance portfolio to take tough and prudent decisions to maintain stability.



Clarifying concerns over the name ‘Parabhava’, which signifies defeat, Sastry said there was no need for fear, explaining that the year would bring defeat only to the unrighteous, while those adhering to dharma would achieve progress and prominence. He said governance in the coming year would focus on public welfare, land and agriculture-related issues.

He also said the state was likely to experience intense summer heat, with the maximum temperature potentially reaching extreme levels of up to 50º Celsius.



Sastry warned that the year could witness power struggles and competition for dominance within the government, including differences between the leadership and ministers. Despite this, he said those following righteous paths would ultimately succeed. He advised the government to exercise caution in agreements and inter-state water-sharing matters.

