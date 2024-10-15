Telangana to have 4 IVF centres, 6 cancer centres, 73 trauma centres

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said that with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rs 200 crore were allocated in just two days to address junior doctors' issues. “Providing quality healthcare to the poor is the government’s responsibility," he said while laying the foundation stone for hostel buildings at Gandhi Medical College on Tuesday, fulfilling a promise made a few months ago.

This followed the ten-day strike by TJUDA in June, demanding timely stipend releases and new hostels. Separate hostels for girls and boys will be constructed at the cost of Rs 80 crore. Last month, the foundation stone was laid for the hostels at Osmania Medical College.



The minister highlighted that an IVF centre had been planned at Gandhi Hospital for nearly six years, but the previous government failed to sanction it. Now, for the first time in the country, an IVF centre has been established at a government hospital like Gandhi. Another IVF centre would be set up at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital within 15 days. He also instructed the health secretary to get an IVF center established at Sultan Bazaar, with two more centers at Warangal and Nizamabad.



Talking about previous promises, Rajanarsimha noted that eight new medical colleges had been announced before the elections, but without adequate facilities. "In the last seven months, we have successfully established eight new medical colleges," he added.



The minister further announced plans to set up at least six cancer centres and 73 trauma centres to deliver medical services within 15 minutes to rural and tribal areas. He also reiterated the government's plan to lay the foundation for the new Osmania Hospital to be built on 32 acres in Goshamahal at the cost of `2000 crore. Additionally, he directed officials to prepare plans for expanding super-specialty services at Gandhi Hospital beyond the current 32 departments.



BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was also present, emphasised the government's focus on education and healthcare. He also noted that the IVF services were included in Aarogyasri, with the Gandhi Hospital centre already operational. Health secretary Christina Chongthu, director of medical education Dr N. Vani, commissioner of health and family welfare R. V. Karnan and other officials were present at the event along with Gandhi Medical College superintendent N. Rajkumari, faculty members and TJUDA members.

