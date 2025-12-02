Telangana to Hand Over 448 RTC Buses to Women’s SHGs

Hyderabad:With the aim of empowering women and strengthening their financial stability, the state government on Monday announced that another 448 rented buses will be added to the TGSRTC fleet, to be operated by women self-help froups (SHGs). The decision was announced jointly by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya.

The ministers said that the decision would not only provide financial empowerment to the women-SHG groups but also make rural women direct participants in the public transport system.



They said the government was advancing this programme to ensure sustainable income sources for women under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme. Each bus generates rental income of about ₹70,000 per month, which can become crucial for the economic self-reliance of rural women. Given the successful operation of 152 RTC rented buses run by SHGs currently, the government had decided to extend the programme.



The ministers also made it clear that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expedited efforts to allocate more RTC rented buses to women’s SHGs in the coming days.

