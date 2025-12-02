Telangana to Get Two Major Rural Ring Roads

Hyderabad:The state government has unveiled an ambitious rural mobility blueprint under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision policy, proposing two major road networks — a 770-km rural ring road Praja Valayam and a 1,150-km Telangana Maniharam.

Both corridors are planned as part of a radio-centric grid designed to strengthen connectivity between rural communities, production centres and markets, and urban and semi-urban regions.



Framed under the RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy) development model, the proposal envisions a comprehensive mobility ecosystem that includes a Regional Rapid Transit System, the North–South Dedicated Freight Corridor (NSDFC), a network of radials, ring roads, and major cross-state corridors.



The North–South Corridor (430 km) and East–West Corridor (375 km) will be integrated with Praja Valayam and Telangana Maniharam to form a seamless rural-urban linkage.



According to the vision document, the primary objective is to create an efficient road system that boosts rural prosperity by improving market access for farmers, reducing transport bottlenecks for agricultural produce, and ensuring that rural populations become active stakeholders in Telangana’s economic expansion. Enhanced connectivity is expected to spur food processing units and allied agro-based industries, bringing new investment and employment opportunities to the countryside.



The government also plans to link the rural mobility grid with the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the state borders, creating a continuous circulation network across Telangana. Additionally, the policy calls for preparing a detailed master plan for a unified road system and identifying a core road network to guide long-term infrastructure planning.



A major expansion of key road categories has also been proposed. National Highways will be extended from the current 4,983 km to 6,500 km, state highways from 1,687 km to 8,600 km, major district roads from 11,536 km to 14,800 km, and other district roads from 15,852 km to 20,560 km, marking one of the state’s largest planned upgradation in road transport infrastructure.