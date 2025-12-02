Telangana To Get Men and Women Football Clubs

Hyderabad: The announcement of two FIFA-AIFF football academies will be among the series of major sports initiatives at the December 8-9 Telangana Rising Global Summit. The arrival of the academies is expected to mark a major boost to the state’s sports infrastructure and talent development ambitions.

Official sources said Telangana will host India’s first Women’s FIFA-AIFF Football Academy, only the second such women’s academy in the world after the one Hong Kong. This initiative is expected to position Telangana as a national leader in promoting women’s football and creating structured pathways for young female athletes to train under global standards.

In addition, the government will announce the establishment of India’s second Men’s FIFA-AIFF Football Academy in Telangana, highlighting the state’s growing prominence in the country’s football ecosystem. Both academies are aimed at offering world-class coaching, infrastructure and international exposure, enabling Telangana to nurture athletes capable of competing at the highest levels.

FIFA, in partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Government of Telangana, has already inaugurated its first talent academy at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, by signing an MoU in August. This academy admits only 60 elite players — 30 boys (under 14) and 30 girls (under 16) — drawn from across India, with just 10 players selected from Telangana in each category.

In contrast, the proposed new Women’s FIFA–AIFF Football Academy will be exclusively dedicated to training girls and women. It is designed to operate on a much larger scale and will focus primarily on nurturing talent from Telangana.

The summit at Bharat Future City is also likely to feature an announcement on the launch of the Hyderabad International Chess Festival, which is expected to draw top players and enthusiasts, enhancing Hyderabad’s profile as a destination for global sporting events.

The sources said the state government aims to integrate sports development into its broader vision of transforming Telangana into a hub for international collaborations, youth engagement and high-performance training.