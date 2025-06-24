Telangana to Form Committees to Inspect Government Medical Colleges

Hyderabad:Following a recent meeting with the National Medical Commission (NMC), the state government has decided to constitute around 10 medical college monitoring committees (MCMCs) to carry out field visits across all 34 government medical colleges and teaching hospitals.

These committees will be responsible for assessing infrastructure, faculty, hospital operations, and student facilities, and are expected to submit detailed reports along with photographic evidence by June 30.

The reports will form the basis for a comprehensive plan of action aimed at ensuring that all government medical colleges and their affiliated teaching hospitals meet NMC benchmarks by June 2028.



District collectors will also be part of the MCMCs, overseeing various operational aspects including the appointment of contract and outsourced staff through district selection committees (DSCs). They will also review the performance of service providers such as IHFMS, track patient footfalls including those under Aarogyasri services, and monitor the utilisation of systems like FMS and eHMIS. Additional responsibilities include coordinating cadaver availability, ensuring shuttle bus services, and managing HDS fund utilisation.



The committees will inspect academic infrastructure and review hospital operations in detail, with attention to bed capacity, space availability, critical equipment like C-Arm machines, CT and MRI scanners and service contracts such as CAMC and AMC. Emergency services and essential utility systems—including power backup, fire safety, sanitation, water supply, and biomedical waste management will also be examined.



Clinical workload across departments, including inpatient wards, operating theatres, ICUs, and diagnostic services, will be critically assessed to identify deficiencies and formulate targeted strategies for improvement.



Staffing will be evaluated with a focus on the availability of teaching faculty and non-teaching personnel against sanctioned posts. The requirement for recruitment through MHSRB and TGPSC, along with supplemental contract and outsourced appointments via the District Selection Committees, will be mapped and addressed.



The MCMCs will also assess the implementation of the NMC curriculum, the functioning of simulation labs, the scheduling of clinical rotations, and the availability and use of library resources. Hostel infrastructure, cleanliness, safety measures, and mess facilities will be reviewed, along with the presence and effectiveness of student support mechanisms such as anti-ragging committees, counselling services, and grievance redressal cells.



Other areas under scrutiny include the supply of essential drugs, provision of patient diets, pest control, security, utility payments, rent, and transport costs for student shuttle services. The committees will also review adherence to antimicrobial infection control protocols.



Digital integration will be a critical component of the assessment, with a focus on the functionality of systems such as eHMIS, Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), biometric attendance tracking, CCTV surveillance, and internet connectivity for both clinical and academic use.

