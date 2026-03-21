Telangana to Focus on Residential Education

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Socio Economic Outlook 2026 focuses on residential education in the school education section, stating that it has been a major part of states’ education system for more than five decades for SC, ST, BC and minority students, urban vulnerable children, and children of police personnel, along with the Young India school plan.

The report says that the government raised diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 212 per cent across welfare residential schools and colleges in 2025-26 to improve living standards and support services for students.

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society runs 35 institutions, and the report says it has recorded a 98.79 per cent pass rate in SSC public examinations, with 2,449 of 2,480 students passing, while 2,255 of 2,397 students cleared Intermediate with a 93.29 per cent pass rate.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society operates 268 residential institutions from Classes V to the undergraduate level. Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society runs 166 institutions, including upgraded junior colleges, degree colleges and mini gurukulams, and says 51 residential schools were taken up with an outlay of Rs.214.20 crore. Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society operates 205 residential schools and 204 residential junior colleges, benefiting 1.2 lakh students from Class V to Intermediate, with an allocation of Rs. 995 crore for 2025-26.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society runs 327 institutions. The report says that 17,019 of 17,408 students passed SSC with a 97.77 per cent pass rate, while 10,489 of 12,612 students passed Intermediate, recording 83.17 per cent.

Urban Residential Schools enrolled 2,305 children, and urban residential hostels enrolled 452 children. The report also says 105 Young India Integrated Residential School campuses are being operationalised, while 78 schools have been sanctioned at a cost of about Rs.15,600 crore.