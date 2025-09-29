Telangana To File SLP In SC, Will Stop Almatti Dam Height Raising: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said Telangana would file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to stop Karnataka from going ahead with its plans to raise the height of Almatti dam, pointing out that there was already a stay issued by the Supreme Court stopping Karnataka from doing so.

“We have appointed senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan to present our case in the court,” he said.

During a chat with reporters, Uttam Kumar Reddy, denied BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s allegations that the state government was silent on Karnataka’s plans, saying, “KTR is trying to gain political mileage by spreading falsehoods.

“Our government is firmly opposed to Karnataka’s plans, and will not allow that state to ahead with them. We are working to get Telangana back its legitimate share of river waters correcting the mistakes of the former BRS government which presided over destruction of Telangana’s river water shares,” the minister said.