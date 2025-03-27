Telangana to face extreme heatwave conditions

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a significant rise in temperatures as dry northern winds sweep across the region. Between March 27 and 30, northern and eastern districts are expected to see temperatures soar between 41°C and 43°C, while Hyderabad may experience highs ranging from 38°C to 40°C.

On Wednesday, several districts reported alarming temperatures: Adilabad recorded 41.0°C, Nizamabad 40.9°C, Bhadradri Kothagudem 40.7°C, and Kamareddy 40.6°C. In Hyderabad, areas such as Charminar, Uppal, Begumpet, and Mehdipatnam reached temperatures between 38.5°C and 38.6°C.

These figures are notably higher than the historical March average maximum of around 35°C for Hyderabad. The IMD has issued a heatwave advisory for several districts. This surge in temperatures is part of weather pattern affecting various regions in India.