Telangana to Experience Scorching Heat Today

The Telangana region is set for an extremely hot day, with temperatures soaring between 40°C and 42°C in districts including Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Bhupalapally.

Hyderabad is expected to record temperatures around 39°C to 40°C. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat.