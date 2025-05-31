Telangana To Expand Singareni On A Global Scale: Bhatti
Telangana plans global push for SCCL, says DyCM Bhatti; expert panel to chart roadmap for long-term coal production and growth.
Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Telangana government intends to take Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) global, appointing a panel of experts to chart the expansion roadmap.
Speaking after inaugurating SCCL’s new general manager’s office and area workshop here, Bhatti said the experts’ report will underpin an “extraordinary” growth plan that leverages the company’s century-old mining expertise for “profitable ventures in technical and mineral excavation.” He added that new mines are poised to yield 22 million tonnes of coal annually for the next three decades.
Reiterating that “worker safety comes first,” the Deputy Chief Minister noted SCCL provides ₹1 crore accident insurance and compassionate appointments to families in the event of a fatality — benefits he called unprecedented in India’s mining sector.
Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao, Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik, and SCCL chairman-cum-managing director Balaram were present.