Telangana to Expand Geriatric Wards For Seniors in Govt Hospitals

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed all government hospitals in Telangana to strengthen and expand geriatric healthcare services in view of the rising elderly population in the state and across the country. The minister held a detailed review meeting on Wednesday with district medical and health officers (DMHOs), superintendents of government hospitals, and programme officers at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad.

The minister said elderly citizens now require the same focused attention as children receive through paediatric care. With longer life expectancy, he noted, the number of senior citizens is steadily increasing. “Countries like Japan and Italy have specialised hospitals for the elderly. India too will need such systems in future,” he said.

He instructed officials to expand geriatric services in all general hospitals and district hospitals and to widely publicise the availability of geriatric wards so that their families know where to seek care. DMHOs were directed to prepare lists of elderly people suffering from chronic illnesses and ensure they receive free treatment at government hospitals.

Damodar issued a stern warning to officials on accountability.

“We are monitoring the attendance of DMHOs and hospital superintendents. You must monitor your staff as well. Negligence in providing healthcare will not be tolerated — strict action will be taken against anyone, regardless of rank,” he said.

He condemned attempts to target honest officers through false allegations or planted news reports, stating that such actions will be dealt with strictly. Officials were instructed to submit monthly reports detailing field visits, inspections, findings, and action taken.

The minister added, “Earlier, communicable diseases were more common. Now non-communicable and lifestyle diseases — BP, diabetes, cancer, heart and kidney ailments — dominate. Our hospitals are being strengthened to provide better treatment for these conditions.”

He instructed officials to act firmly against private hospitals that overcharge or exploit patients in the name of treatment, particularly IVF centres, pain clinics, and rehabilitation centres.