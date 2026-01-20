 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana to Engage in Pilot Programs with Israeli Startups in AI

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 6:22 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with two Ministers - D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy discussed several active collaborations in agriculture and climate change related issues, and startup innovation

Telangana to Engage in Pilot Programs with Israeli Startups in AI
x
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with two Ministers - D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy discussing several collaborations in agriculture and climate change related issues, and startup innovation with Alon Stopel, Chairman, Israel Innovation Authority. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising delegation’s busy day at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos started with a high-impact meeting with Alon Stopel, Chairman, Israel Innovation Authority.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with two Ministers - D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy discussed several active collaborations in agriculture and climate change related issues, and startup innovation.

Israel will partner and support Telangana startup’s in several areas of technology, including AI and Deeptech co-innovation in healthtech, agri-tech, cybersecurity and aerospace. It was announced that Telangana will engage in pilot programs in various areas including in AI with Israeli startups through this partnership.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana CM revanth reddy Davos summit world economic forum start-ups 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X