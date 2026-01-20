Telangana to Engage in Pilot Programs with Israeli Startups in AI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising delegation’s busy day at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos started with a high-impact meeting with Alon Stopel, Chairman, Israel Innovation Authority.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with two Ministers - D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy discussed several active collaborations in agriculture and climate change related issues, and startup innovation.

Israel will partner and support Telangana startup’s in several areas of technology, including AI and Deeptech co-innovation in healthtech, agri-tech, cybersecurity and aerospace. It was announced that Telangana will engage in pilot programs in various areas including in AI with Israeli startups through this partnership.