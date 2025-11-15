 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana to Emerge as India’s Aero-Engine Capital by 2030: Sridhar Babu

Telangana
15 Nov 2025 3:41 PM IST

Sridhar Babu noted that foundational initiatives taken by earlier Congress governments had enabled Telangana to evolve into a strategic defence hub, giving the State an advantage in building an end-to-end ecosystem

Telangana to Emerge as India’s Aero-Engine Capital by 2030: Sridhar Babu
x
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the ‘Empowering Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Summit’ held at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana is positioning itself to become India’s ‘Aero-Engine Capital’ by 2030, Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Saturday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
d sridhar babu Telangana rising aerospace isb defence sector 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X