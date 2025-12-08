Telangana To Drive India’s Journey To Viksit Bharat By 2047, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that Telangana had a crucial role in making India a developed economy by 2047, highlighting the state’s position as the country’s fourth largest economy that is soon poised to become the third largest.

Kishan Reddy praised Hyderabad as a unique blend of technology, tradition, scientific progress, and cultural heritage. The city thrives as an IT hub, innovation corridor, pharmaceutical capital and aerospace technology Centre, strengthening its global and national stature. He was speaking at the inaugural event of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City.

Since Telangana’s formation in 2014, and with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had made rapid advances in poverty reduction, digital empowerment, infrastructure, agriculture, and startup growth. Hyderabad stands as a vital economic pillar of the nation, he said.

Kishan Reddy called for a collective effort to further enhance Hyderabad’s image and attract global investments. Achieving Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat required cooperation among states to encourage healthy competition, raise governance standards, and improve public services.

Claiming that the foreign direct investment rose by 143 per cent between 2014 and 2025, amounting to $748.78 billion, Kishan Reddy said that the reforms implemented by the Modi government had fostered transparency and investor confidence, making India a secure investment destination.

He noted that the number of mobile phone manufacturing units grew from two in 2014 to over 300 today, reflecting the success of aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. Defence exports surged 34-fold, and operational airports doubled to 160.

Kishan Reddy said that Telangana had benefited from over `10 lakh crore in Central funding for infrastructure, including `1.5 lakh crore for highways and corridors, and `32,000 crore for railway upgrades. The Centre helped to increase to increase the power generation by over 4,000 MW through setting up thermal projects, he said.

The upcoming PM Mitra Textile Park in Warangal was expected to generate 1 lakh jobs, while the Zaheerabad industrial corridor was under development. Renowned institutions like AIIMS Bibinagar, IIT Hyderabad, DRDO, HAL, and BDL anchored Telangana’s role in India’s economic and technological growth.

Kishan Reddy affirmed Telangana’s rapid rise and assured ongoing cooperation with the state government to attract more investment and secure Hyderabad’s global prominence.