Telangana to Develop Net-Zero Future City

Hyderabad: The state government will develop India’s first Net-Zero Future City, setting a new standard in sustainable and smart urbanisation, according to the State Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Designed to rival the world’s top cities, this eco-friendly, ultra-modern metropolis will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a pollution-free environment, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Spanning 765 square km across 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways, this transformative mega-urban project is meticulously planned to drive innovation and economic growth.

To ensure its seamless execution, the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) has been established. This next-generation city will be equipped with multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport network, and green buildings, fostering a sustainable and smart living ecosystem, Bhatti said.

Additionally, it will house specialised zones such as an AI City, Pharma Hub, Sports City, and Clean Energy Innovation Zone, making it a global hub for technology, industry, and sustainable development.

Of this. AI City will come up on 200-acre land in Future City to train youth and students in advanced skills.

This AI City will feature data centres, high-performance computing facilities, specialised educational programmes, a public awareness centre, and a dedicated AI University.

According to the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Ministry of statistics, Telangana's unemployment rate was 22.9 per cent during July-September 2023, which has now decreased to 18.1 per cent in the same period of 2024. This is expected to further reduce due to the proposed AI University, according to the state government.

The university will further contribute to job creation and provide incentives for young entrepreneurs.