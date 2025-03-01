Telangana to consult AIG chief on health policy: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the government would take advice from Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and founder of AIG Hospitals, to draft its health policy.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Nageshwar Reddy’s contributions were well acknowledged and his advice would be sought for making health policies for the state. " He is one of the very few from the state to bag all three Padma awards and deserves a Bharat Ratna as well," Revanth Reddy said.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised for Dr Nageshwar Reddy here on Friday, on being conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, on Republic Day.

"It is a humbling experience," Dr Nageshwar Reddy said on being felicitated, in the presence of friends, family members, colleagues and political dignitaries.

The Chief Minister said in his address that the government was working on a health tourism policy. Since Hyderabad and Telangana have been at the forefront of providing the health services to citizens, as exemplified during the Covid-19 pandemic when vaccines made in the city were sent across the world, and with 35 per cent of bulk drugs being produced in Telangana, it was only befitting that the government gave primacy to health services.

In days to come, the government would build a health campus near Shamshabad airport spread over 1,000 acres, he said. "The relation between a doctor and families have moved from being personal to transactional. We want to bring it back to the former system," the Chief Minister said.

He also referred to the digitalisation of health records, with the Digital Health Card of each individual. He announced direct flight connectivity and a separate counter at the airport for those travelling to the Middle East.

Revanth Reddy lauded the efforts of health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha for providing quality healthcare to the citizens. "Thanks for Rajiv Aarogyasri and CM Relief Fund, the best quality services at corporate hospitals are being provided to all citizens," he said.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that the ceremony, organised by his former classmates from the US and friends, was important for gastroenterologists in Hyderabad as it would inspire them. "While gastroenterological diseases are very common, the specialty itself has been unrecognised until now," he said.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, IT minister Sridhar Babu and irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy were present at the ceremony.