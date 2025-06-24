Telangana to Celebrate Success of Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: The Cabinet on Monday decided to celebrate the successful implementation in record time of the Rythu Bharosa scheme on Tuesday: In just nine days, the government credited ₹9,000 crore into the accounts of nearly 71 lakh land-owners for the ongoing kharif season, covering 1.49 crore acres.

The Cabinet felt that this feat reflected the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, in line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s promise during the Rythu Nestham programme held on June 16, where he launched distribution of the benefit to all farmers irrespective of their land holdings, promised to complete the process in nine days.

A public event with 2,000 farmers will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue opposite the Secretariat, to be addressed by Revanth Reddy. Celebrations will take place in all districts, mandal headquarters and Rythu Vedikas with the participation of ministers, MLAs and public representatives.

The Cabinet resolved to install Telangana Talli statues at every district collectorate, with formal inaugurations planned on December 9, the date the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre announced the initiation of process of formation of Telangana state in 2009.

RRR-South

The Cabinet approved the final alignment for the southern stretch of the Regional Ring Road, spanning 201 km from Choutuppal to Sangareddy. Three proposals submitted by the roads and buildings department on RRR alignment were reviewed before the Choutuppal-Sangareddy alignment was approved.

Sports policy

The Telangana Sports Policy also received Cabinet approval. It envisions the formation of a Telangana Sports Hub board of governance and a dedicated Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). Each district’s crucial balance fund (CBF), managed by the collector, will earmark 10 per cent annually for sports development.

Winners of the state-level CM Cup will now be eligible for reservations under the sports quota. The policy aims to produce Olympic medal winners from the state by the 2036 Olympics.

Telangana Rising

The Cabinet also cleared the drafting of the ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ document. The state aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047. An advisory committee comprising national and international experts will be formed. Knowledge partnerships with NITI Aayog and the Indian School of Business will guide the initiative. The Vision Document will be released on December 9 and will be implemented from the same day to meet the targets by 2047.

Status report

As part of administrative reforms, the Cabinet will convene every three months for a status report meeting. These meetings will review decisions taken in previous Cabinet meetings and assess progress through action-taken reports. Principal secretaries and departmental secretaries will attend alongside the Cabinet.

New municipalities

Cabinet approval was granted to create two new municipalities — Indresham and Jinnaram — in Sangareddy district, and to upgrade Isnapur municipality. Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned 316 new posts across various departments, including commissioner posts in newly formed municipalities.