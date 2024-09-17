Telangana to Celebrate September 17 as Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Hyderabad: The state government would celebrate September 17 every year as the Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, according to an order issued on Monday.

The government also decided to implement certain welfare measures for persons hailing from Telangana who are employed in the Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The government would provide an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh for families of workers who died in Gulf countries. The legal heir/ family members of a worker who died in Gulf countries due to any cause on or after December 7, 2023, would be entitled to the ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh.

The government also framed certain guidelines such as the constitution of an advisory committee to study measures to be implemented for the welfare of Gulf workers. A committee will be set up to examine various aspects such as welfare, migration, issues and the challenges they face.

A dedicated grievance counter for Gulf workers families with the name of Pravasi Prajavani be established in the ongoing Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad. Priority admission to the children of Gulf workers in government residential schools.