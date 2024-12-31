Telangana To Build Modern Offices for SROs With CSR Funds

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to construct ultra-modern sub-registrar office (SRO) buildings using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, aimed at improving public services and infrastructure.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that many SROs were operating from rented premises, lacking basic facilities. This initiative aims to alleviate these issues and provide more efficient and transparent services to the people.

In the first phase, the state government will focus on building new SROs in four key districts, including Hyderabad.

Srinivas Reddy was speaking at a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, where he discussed the reorganisation and development plans for these offices. The meeting was attended by collectors and registrars of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy districts, and Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy.

Revenue principal secretary Navinn Mittal, Stamps and registration inspector-general Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and senior officials participated.

The minister said that by building new, permanent offices, the government aims to enhance public access to services while providing a better working environment for officials.

The minister instructed collectors to identify suitable land sites for the construction of these offices. He said that people visiting the SROs would no longer need to wait for long hours under trees.

The state has 144 sub-registrar offices of which only 37 are housed in their own buildings.

In the first phase, the new sub-registrar offices will be built at Sangareddy and Patancheru in Sangareddy district, Medchal, Quthbullapur, and Uppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Kandukur in Rangareddy district in upcoming Fourth City.

An integrated sub-registrar office will be constructed at the Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM) office premises in Gachibowli encompassing the SROs of Gandipet and Serilingampally, and the Rangareddy district registrar office.

Additionally, three sub-registrar offices in Hyderabad — located in Banjara Hills, SR Nagar, and Golconda — will be consolidated into a single integrated office at Shaikpet. These are expected to streamline services, improve supervision, and reduce corruption by making it easier to manage and monitor operations.

The new SROs will be designed to offer better facilities for the public, including spacious waiting halls, drinking water facilities, and ample parking. Each new office will cover a minimum area of three acres, with buildings ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 square feet.

The minister also highlighted the role of technology in improving services and reducing corruption in SROs. He instructed officials to make extensive use of digital tools to ensure transparency and efficiency. He directed officials to formulate an action plan to implement these changes.

The foundation stones for the new buildings are expected to be laid within a month. The integrated SRO at Gachibowli is expected to serve as a model for future offices.