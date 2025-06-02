Telangana to Build Japan-Inspired Eco-Town

Hyderabad: Prioritising future needs and sustainable development, the state government will establish an Eco-Town across 80 acres, inspired by the model of Kitakyushu city in Japan, said IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

He noted that the cooperation agreement signed between Telangana and Kitakyushu will serve as a strategic roadmap for this initiative. The minister was speaking at a conference, ‘From Kitakyushu to Telangana: Catalysing Sustainable Industrial Growth’, jointly organised by the Telangana government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at T-Hub on Monday.

The state government will collaborate with Kitakyushu on several forward-looking initiatives, including Net Zero targets, riverfront development, circular economy practices, clean technologies and digital innovation. He also mentioned that the state envisions the upcoming Future City as a benchmark in environmental sustainability, with a focus on the development of eco-friendly industrial zones, zero-waste design principles, and advanced water and waste management systems.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that Telangana was promoting Japanese investment in the state. Already, 50 youths from Telangana had secured employment opportunities in Japan. In order to enable more such opportunities, the government, through institutions such as TOMCOM, is offering Japanese language training. Sridhar Babu added that the government would examine the feasibility of introducing direct flight services between Hyderabad and Kitakyushu.

The event was attended by Kitakyushu city mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, director of the State Investment Promotion Cell Avinash and CII Telangana chairman Shiva Prasad Reddy, among others.