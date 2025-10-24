Telangana to Build 400 Roads Under HAM at ₹11,000 Crore

Hyderabad: About 400 roads managed by roads and buildings department across Telangana will be built under 32 packages at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), said R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He said tenders would be finalised next month and works will commence next year.

Speaking at a review meeting on HAM roads at Secretariat on Friday, Venkat Reddy said the initiative marked one of the largest road development initiatives in recent years. He said that the works when complete would transform Telangana into a role model in road quality and connectivity. “We are determined to make Telangana the address for mirror-smooth roads. This project will reflect transparency, quality and speed during execution period,” he stated.

Venkat Reddy said that small contractors can participate in the HAM tenders, dispelling fears about pending bills. “No one needs to worry about payments. With the full backing of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we are ensuring timely clearance of bills and support for every contractor,” he said. The minister said that the government has cleared ₹100 crore worth of pending R&B bills on Friday, while another ₹50 crore will be released shortly.

Venkat Reddy noted that many small contractors were struggling due to unpaid bills left behind by the previous BRS regime, and assured that all remaining dues will be settled soon. The Builders Association thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for sanctioning long-pending bills and expressed appreciation for the Minister’s efforts in resolving the issue.