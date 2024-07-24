Telangana to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on July 27: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana would boycott NITI Aayog meeting to be conducted on July 27 in protest against Centre “hurting State's rights”.



He said the Centre rendered grave injustice to Telangana in the Union budget and ignored the interests of people in the State. The Telangana Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution appealing to the Centre to render justice to Telangana by amending the budget proposals in the ongoing budget debates.

In the Assembly, challenged the Opposition leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to sit on a ‘deeksha’ along with him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the discrimination meted out to Telangana by the Central government in the Union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

Accepting the challenge posed by the former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) during a debate in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy, “Please ask KCR to come to Jantar Mantar to take part in the protest. I am also ready to take part in the protest along with KCR.”