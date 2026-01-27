Telangana to Be Developed as a Modern Urban State, Says Bhatti

Nalgonda:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the government aims to develop Telangana as a modern urban state with a significant increase in employment opportunities.



Addressing a media conference after distributing tricycles to the disabled at Madhira in Khammam district, he said that as per the Vision 2047 document, the goal is to achieve a $3-trillion economy and make Telangana competitive with the world.



He said the government has formulated the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE) policies to develop the state holistically.



Through the RARE model, the state government aims to establish agriculture-allied industries, creating employment and income opportunities in villages located near municipalities. At the same time, the value of agricultural produce would increase systematically in municipalities, he added.



He said municipalities and municipal corporations, except Greater Hyderabad, have been divided into multiple clusters, and comprehensive development plans have been prepared for their implementation.



He recalled that Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) have been established in all constituency headquarters to provide skill development training to the unemployed in accordance with job market requirements.



The Deputy Chief Minister said interest-free loans worth `6,000 crore have been distributed to women through MEPMA in municipalities to ensure that women in urban areas become economically self-reliant. He said that several development and welfare programmes with diverse plans of the state government are aimed at improving the lives of poor and middle-class families living in urban areas.



He reminded that the state government has issued new ration cards to eligible families who were waiting for about a decade to receive them. Out of 1.15 crore families in the state, 1.03 crore families are being supplied with fine rice, he added. He said free electricity up to 200 units is being provided to low-income households. A free travel facility has been provided to women in RTC buses across the state, he maintained.



He asked people to support the Congress in the municipal elections for the further effective implementation of welfare schemes in urban areas. Ministers, MLAs, corporators, chairpersons, Congress leaders and party workers should unite and explain to people the development and welfare programmes undertaken by the state government to ensure the victory of Congress candidates.

