Telangana to Attempt Bathukamma World Record

Hyderabad: Telangana will attempt a world record this Navaratri on September 28 at LB Stadium, where 10,000 women will participate in Bathukamma celebrations alongside a 60-foot-tall Bathukamma, the tallest ever. The event aims to surpass the 2023 Onam festival record in Thrissur, Kerala, where 7,027 women performed a synchronised Thiruvathira dance. This massive performance, organised by the women's

Kerala self-help group Kudumbashree, set a new standard for the number of participants in the traditional dance form during the festive period.

GHMC has also scheduled Bathukamma celebrations at Bathukammakunta, Amberpet, on September 1 and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the event. Officials noted the venue’s significance as the lake was recently rejuvenated after years of encroachment threats.

Director of the department of culture and language Enugu Narasimha Reddy said all departments were working on arrangements. “The LB Stadium event will be a great achievement for the state in the global arena,” he said. Daily Batukamma events are also being held at Ravindra Bharati during Navaratri. On September 30, an exhibition of Bathukammas will be organised at Amraveerula Deepam opposite the Secretariat, followed by a procession to Tank Bund.

Celebrations have spread across the city. At Nizam College, students and staff created a Bathukamma with flowers from the campus. Central zone DCP K. Shilpavalli joined the programme. Principal Prof. A.V. Rajashekar said the event brought together the college community to celebrate the floral festival.

Across Hyderabad, Durga Puja pandals have incorporated Batukamma props into decorations. District collectorates have organised events at their headquarters. Despite rain in parts of the city, women continued to play Batukamma with enthusiasm.

The Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha will celebrate the diamond jubilee of Sree Durga Puja from September 24 to October 2 at Keys Girls High School. On Monday, president Deepak Bhattacharjee and members invited the Chief Minister to attend the puja.