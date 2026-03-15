Telangana to Aid Tanzania's Digital Push

Hyderabad: Telangana has pledged technological cooperation and institutional support to assist Tanzania in its transition to a digital economy. Tanzania has expressed keen interest in working closely with the state to advance its ambitions.

During a meeting with a high‑level delegation led by Mudrick Ramadhani Soraga, Tanzania’s minister for communication and innovation, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said digital transformation is now a key driver of inclusive social and economic growth. Telangana, he noted, is ready to share its experience, technical expertise and institutional knowledge to support Tanzania’s efforts.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana would serve as a knowledge partner in areas such as citizen service delivery through MeeSeva, promotion of women’s entrepreneurship via WE Hub, and strengthening start‑up and innovation ecosystems. Support could also extend to skilling, reskilling and upskilling programmes through the Young India Skills University.

He added that the state would examine the feasibility of establishing a pharmaceutical distribution hub in Tanzania to support the supply of medicines and healthcare products. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tanzania and Telangana will soon be signed to formalise cooperation.

The meeting also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration across a range of sectors. It was attended by Fatma Mabrouk Khamis, principal secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Communication, ICT and Innovation; Shukuru Awadh Suleiman, chief executive officer of the Zanzibar ICT Authority; John Mahundi, head of Technology and Investments at the President’s Delivery Bureau; and other senior officials.