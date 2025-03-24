Telangana to adopt amended organ transplantation law

Hyderabad: In an attempt to bolster organ and tissue donation, the Telangana government has decided to adopt the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA).

The law, which was originally introduced in 1994 as the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, was amended in 2011 allowing for the transplantation of both human organs and tissues. The THOTA, along with the regulations came into force in 2014, is operational in 24 states across India.

With the Telangana government’s decision to adopt the amended law, patients will be able to save around six months that previously went in waiting for the legal and administrative process to allow for non-blood group matching transplants.

Hyderabad currently records around 1,200 kidney transplants annually, with this number expected to increase by 12 per cent to 16 per cent. By 2025, Hyderabad may need to perform 1,400 transplants to meet the growing demand for advanced kidney treatments.

Advanced procedures such as ABO-incompatible and swap kidney transplants ensure that even patients without a blood-group-matching donor have a chance at a life-saving transplant and a better quality of life, which is now possible with the adoption of the amended act. However, the government is yet to work out the rules for these aspects.

One of the key benefits of the THOTA is its extension to both organs and tissues. While it already covers vital organs like the heart, kidneys, and liver, the amended law now permits the transplantation of tissues such as skin, bone marrow, blood vessels, and heart valves. This provision will allow organs and tissues to be harvested from brain-dead donors, ultimately saving the lives of patients in need.

The amended law also has a provision on organ donation between near relatives, which includes spouse, son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, grandfather, grandmother, grandson or granddaughter. This change could make a life-saving difference, especially in cases where children suffer from genetic disorders that require liver transplants. In such cases, grandparents may now donate organs to help save their grandchildren's lives.

In a bid to curb illegal organ trade, the new amendments introduce strict penalties for anyone found involved in illegal organ transplantation. Previously, violators faced a fine of `5,000 and up to three years in prison. Now, the new penalties have been raised up to `1 crore and prison terms of up to 10 years for those involved in organ trafficking.

Another significant change in the THOTA is the broadening of the criteria for declaring brain death. Previously, only neurosurgeons and neurophysicians were authorised to declare brain death. Under the new regulations, physicians, surgeons, intensivists, and anaesthetists are also allowed to make this declaration. This expansion is expected to help ensure that organs from brain-dead patients are not wasted and can be used to save other patients' lives.

To further streamline organ donation and transplantation processes, the government will set up an advisory committee to oversee these procedures. This committee will ensure that all donations and transplants follow the prescribed legal and ethical guidelines.

Under the law, organs collected from brain-dead donors in other states can be transplanted to patients in Telangana, provided the necessary arrangements are in place with other state organ transplant systems like State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation.

To increase transparency and trust in the organ donation process, hospitals across the state are required to appoint transplant coordinators, who will ensure that organ donation, collection, and transplantation processes are conducted with the utmost integrity.

In addition, the government is setting up Organ and Tissue Collection Centres and Storage Centres to facilitate and promote organ donation. This initiative is expected to not only improve the overall transplant system but also bolster medical tourism, making Telangana a hub for organ transplants.