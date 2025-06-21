Telangana: Tiger Attacks Cow in Koyyur, Creates Panic Among People

Warangal: Panic has gripped people in the villages surrounding the Boggu Lavagu Project area under Koyyur Forest Range, after a tiger killed a cow on Friday evening, raising fears of further wildlife encounters.

The incident came to light when locals found a cow belonging to Gurram Lingaiah, a farmer from Edlapalli village, killed in a suspected tiger attack. The villagers immediately alerted forest officials.

Koyyur forest range officer Rajeshwar Rao, along with other department staff, rushed to the spot. After inspecting the area and observing fresh paw prints, officials confirmed the presence of the tiger. In response, forest officials have deployed trap cameras across key points in the Koyyur and Tadicherla forest areas to monitor the tiger’s movement. This development has caused panic among residents in nearby villages, including Koyyur, Rudraram, Kishan Rao Palli, Pedda Thondla, Shatrajpally, and Thadicherla.

The forest department has issued warnings to villagers, urging them not to venture out alone, especially during early morning and evening hours. Farmers and shepherds have been advised to avoid taking cattle into the forest for grazing and to immediately report any sightings or signs of tiger activity.

The carcass of the cow was sent for post-mortem, and forest officials assured that the affected farmer would receive government compensation.

In a stern message, officials also instructed villagers to remove any traps or electric fencing they may have set up to protect their fields from wild animals. They warned that anyone attempting to harm the tiger would face strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act.