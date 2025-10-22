Telangana Ties Up With RMIT For Biotech Boost

Hyderabad: Officials said the partnership will open opportunities for joint PhD programmes, student and faculty exchanges, and industry-integrated research connecting Hyderabad’s Genome Valley with Australia’s research ecosystem. The initiative aims to strengthen local R&D capacity while aligning academic training with the needs of emerging sectors such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and bioengineering.

Telangana is strengthening its bid to globalise its life sciences ecosystem by linking local research talent with leading international universities and biotech industries. The state’s latest collaboration with RMIT University, Melbourne, marks a major step toward transforming Hyderabad into a global hub for advanced biosciences education and innovation.

Officials said the partnership will pave the way for joint PhD programmes, student and faculty exchanges and industry-integrated research connecting Hyderabad’s Genome Valley with Australia’s research ecosystem. The initiative aims to enhance local R&D capacity while aligning academic training with the evolving demands of biotechnology, molecular biology and bioengineering.

According to the Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, which facilitated the collaboration, the effort reflects the state’s long-term vision of developing globally skilled researchers capable of driving innovation in India’s pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. “Our vision is to make Telangana a destination where world-class research meets industry application,” the Foundation said in a statement.

The partnership builds on RMIT’s earlier engagements in India through the BITS–RMIT Higher Education Academy, which has already established exchange and co-learning models for Indian scholars in science and engineering disciplines.

Minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu said such international alliances align with the government’s plan to establish a dedicated School of Life Sciences to train a new generation of scientists. “Investing in people and ideas will define our next decade of growth,” he said.

Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of the Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, described the alliance as “a blueprint for tomorrow’s Genome Valley,” noting that it would strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a premier biotech research hub in Asia.

Officials added that the partnership would enable joint research centres, promote technology transfer, and create innovation-driven curricula to bridge academic and industry needs, propelling Telangana toward global leadership in life sciences research