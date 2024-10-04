Telangana: Three SHOs, 13 SIs suspended for sand smuggling

Hyderabad: Three SHOs and 13 SIs across the state have been suspended for failing to stop illegal sand transport and for alleged involvement in other illegal activities directly or indirectly. V. Satyanarayana, multizone-2 IGP, on Thursday ordered their suspension for not containing illegal sand transport in nine districts under multizone-2. He said in a release he had issued transfer orders for their posts.

Those currently placed in vacancy reserved (VR) category are the circle inspectors of Sangareddy Rural, Tandoor Rural and Tandur, along with sub-inspectors from Veepanagandla, Bijinepalli, Telakapalli, Vangur, Uppanoothala, Sangareddy Rural, Peddemul, Yalal, Tungaturthi, Atmakur(S), Pen Pahad, Vadapalli and Halia.



It was found that some of them had either direct or indirect involvement in sand smuggling. They will be dealt with, Satynarayana said. These steps were taken on the basis of reports and inputs by state intelligence officials, he said.



Already, Adivadevipalli, Vemulapalli, Narkatpalli, Chandur, Madugulapalli, Tipparthi, Chinthalapalem, Tirumalagiri, Nagaram, Jajireddygudem, Atchampet, Bonraspet, Tandoor, Chinnambavi sub-inspectors have been relocated, the IGP said.



The next is line of deep investigation will be on smuggling of PDS rice towards which a secret investigation is already underway, he said. IG Satyanarayana directed the superintendents of police to take strict action against those involved in this racket, including interstate smugglers. There has been a major crackdown on illegal snooker parlours. One from Vikarabad has been arrested, he added.




