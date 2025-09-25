 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Three Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted, Three Held

Telangana
PTI
25 Sept 2025 4:55 PM IST

The three accused took the girls to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and booked rooms in a lodge and allegedly sexually assaulted them: Police

Telangana: Three Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted, Three Held
x
The police said on Thursday that three men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls from the city at a lodge in neighbouring Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Three men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls from the city at a lodge in neighbouring Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on September 21. The girls, all class ninth students, went "missing" on September 20 after they were "lured" by the men, who had befriended them online on the pretext of a trip.
The three accused took the girls to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and booked rooms in a lodge and allegedly sexually assaulted them, police said. The girls were later dropped off by the accused in the city and they subsequently informed their parents about the incident.
Based on a complaint lodged by their parents, a case was registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act and the accused were arrested here on September 24 and sent to judicial remand, a police official at Alwal Police Station said. Meanwhile, police also arrested a person, who runs the lodge in connection with the case, for renting the rooms, another official said.


( Source : PTI )
Rachakonda police Yadadri Bhuvanagiri POCSO Act missing case 
India Southern States Telangana 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X