Telangana: Three Arrested for EV Racket

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for purchasing e- scooters by using the identity documents of other persons to avail government subsidies. Southeast zone task force police recovered 28 e-vehicles worth Rs.44.8 lakh from the possession of Mirza Baqar Ali Baig, Syed Tanveer Hussain Razvi and Sachin. The accused confessed to using the ID proofs of innocent and illiterate persons by offering victims a small sum of money and promising to cover the finance instalments. The accused would later sell these vehicles at a profit, while collecting the subsidy.