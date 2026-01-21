Telangana TET Ends, Answer Key on Jan 30

Hyderabad:The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) January 2026 concluded on Tuesday after 15 sessions held over 18 days, recording an overall attendance of 82.09 per cent from more than 2.37 lakh applicants, according to the school education department.

The examination, conducted from January 3, covered Paper I and Paper II across different subject combinations. Of the 2,37,754 candidates who applied, 1,95,181 appeared, while 42,573 remained absent.

The department announced that the initial answer key will be released on January 30. Candidates can download it from the official website and submit objections between January 30 and February 1.



Paper I, for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I to V, received 85,538 applications, with 71,198 appearing, marking 83.24 per cent attendance. Paper II for Mathematics and Science had 86,413 applicants, of whom 69,861 appeared (80.85 per cent attendance). Paper II for Social Studies saw 65,803 applications, with 54,122 candidates appearing, recording 82.25 per cent attendance.



Attendance among in-service teachers was notably higher across all papers, standing at 90.27 per cent, compared to 78.49 per cent among other candidates.

