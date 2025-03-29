Telangana: Temperature soars above 41°C

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience scorching temperatures for the next few days, with heatwave conditions intensifying across the state. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), temperatures exceeding 41°C were recorded in many districts on Friday, signaling the return of severe heat after a brief period of scattered showers.

Data reveals that 27 of Telangana's 33 districts have surpassed the critical 40°C threshold, underscoring a concerning statewide trend. Among these districts, Nirmal and Jagtial reported temperatures around 41.4°C. Hyderabad wasn’t far behind, recording a peak of 40°C at Bholakpur Community Hall near Musheerabad Police Station.

Mancherial and Kumram Bheem topped the heat chart, each registering a high of 41.5°C. They were closely followed by Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, and Nalgonda.

Forecasters expect high temperatures to continue until at least March 31, with relief likely arriving around April 2nd or 3rd. Compared to last year, the statewide rise in temperatures is noticeable. For example, Mancherial's Devulawada recorded 41.5°C this year, higher than Kondapur's 40.7°C last year. Peddapalli's Palthem saw a significant jump from last year's 39.2°C at Srirampur to 41.4°C. Similarly, Rangareddy district experienced a slight dip, from 41.6°C in Mogalgidda last year to 41.4°C in Mangalpalle this year. Districts such as Karimnagar, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, and Jogulamba Gadwal hovered around 41°C, while Medak's Ramayampet, Hanumakonda's Kamalapur, and Vikarabad's Bantwaram stayed marginally below, around 39.9°C.

Forecasters predict that high temperatures will persist until at least March 31, with relief expected only around April 2 or 3, as storm systems are expected to bring cooler conditions. However, these storms will also bring additional weather-related challenges, particularly for North Telangana, which remains the most affected region.