Telangana: Teen Girl Killed in NH-65 Lorry Crash

Nalgonda: A 14-year-old girl, Remudala Adhivithi Riya, died on the spot after being hit by a lorry on National Highway 65 at Muthyalammagudem in Kattangur mandal on Thursday. Police said Riya, daughter of Laveena and Md. Aleem of Cheemalagadda, Nakrekal town, had stepped out of a car with her family while the driver changed a punctured tyre. She was struck by a speeding lorry.

Her mother Laveena and sister Md. Areena, who were travelling with her to Hyderabad, escaped unhurt. Police cited overspeeding and negligent driving by the lorry driver as the cause of the accident. Kattangur police registered a case and launched an investigation.

10 hurt as bus rams container on NH-44

Nizamabad: Ten passengers were injured when a speeding private travel bus rammed a halted container lorry near Suddapally under the Dichpally police station limits on National Highway 44 on Thursday.

Police said a GR Travels bus travelling from Adilabad to Hyderabad crashed into the stationary container, which the driver had stopped to buy items at a roadside shop. Dichpally police sub-inspector Sharif rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.

The container was reportedly on its way from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. Dichpally police filed a case and an investigation is underway.

Assets of 4 ganja smugglers confiscated

Nalgonda: Bhadradri-Kothagudem police confiscated assets worth `23.5 lakh belonging to four men arrested for ganja smuggling under Edulla Bayyaram police station limits.

The accused were identified as Jatoth Vijay, Jatoth Bhaskar, Jatoth Suresh and Nunawath Ganesh of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district. Police acted on a freezing order obtained from the competent authority in Chennai under the SAFEMA (FOP) and NDPS Acts.

Edulla Bayyaram CI Venkateswara Rao said the action was linked to a case registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

39-year-old killed in Miyapur rehab centre

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man was murdered inside a rehabilitation centre in Miyapur on Wednesday evening. Miyapur inspector P. Shiva Prasad said the deceased was identified as Sandeep, a native of Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh. He had been admitted to the Rafa Rehabilitation Centre eight months ago for psychiatric issues. Police said he had no history of drug use.

The police said they received a call from a private hospital reporting a murder around 6 pm. On inquiry, police learnt that the accused — Adil from Nalgonda and Suleman from Barsas — had joined the rehab centre as patients a month earlier. They shared a room with Sandeep on the fifth floor and often quarrelled with him over petty issues.

Harbouring a grudge, the duo allegedly lured Sandeep to the balcony near the kitchen when other inmates had gone for lunch. There, they attacked him with sticks, inflicted severe injuries and killed him. Workers later found Sandeep lying in a pool of blood and alerted the management, who shifted him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

When police reached the centre, they found Adil and Suleman hiding under a bed. On questioning, they confessed to the murder, claiming Sandeep had been harassing them by scolding them for touching his belongings. Police noted, however, that no such complaints had been reported by other inmates.

The accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Sandeep’s body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police said they are verifying the centre’s registration records and the background of the accused, but so far, no illegalities have been found.

Mason killed in road mishap

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old mason died in a road accident at the Three Temples junction in Neredmet on Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim as Srinivas, a resident of Kakatiya Nagar. Around 1.30 pm, he was riding from Neredmet towards Safilguda when he reportedly applied sudden brakes on his two-wheeler, lost balance and slipped under an oncoming RTC bus.

The bus, belonging to Khushaiguda depot, was travelling towards Neredmet from Safilguda. Srinivas came under the vehicle before it could be stopped and died on the spot from severe injuries. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police, who reached the spot and cleared the area. Preliminary investigation indicated that the accident was caused by the rider’s sudden braking, not by direct impact from the bus.