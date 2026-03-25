Telangana Teachers Set for Global Learning Tour from April 20 to 24

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education in Telangana is organizing an educational exchange program for teachers and officials to visit Finland, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan to learn global best practices.

A delegation of 40 participants, including 28 teachers and officials, has been identified for the program scheduled from April 20 to 24. DEOA virtual orientation regarding visa processing and other instructions will be held on April 25 at 3 pm for all identified participants.

All District Educational Officers and Regional Joint Directors are instructed to ensure the readiness of the selected Headmasters, School Assistants, and Secondary Grade Teachers.

Further, the Director of School Education has addressed a letter to all District Collectors, requesting them to furnish proposals for the identification of three teachers from each district, duly following the prescribed procedure.

Accordingly, proposals were received with the identified list of 28 persons comprising Headmasters, School Assistants, and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) has been prepared.

The State government has accorded permission to the Director of School Education, to take necessary action for facilitating the exposure visit of 40 delegates to Finland.