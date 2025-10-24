Telangana Teachers, Officials To Visit Japan, Finland, Singapore, Vietnam

HYDERABAD: The school education department is set to send 160 teachers and education officials on a study tour to Japan, Finland, Singapore, and Vietnam in November to expose educators to global best practices in school education, with the goal of adopting these methods to improve the quality of education in state schools. The selected teachers will be divided into four teams, each visiting one of the four countries separately.

According to official sources, candidates eligible for the tour must have a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience and be under 55 years of age. The application process saw a large response, with hundreds of teachers applying by the closing date of October 22, officials said.

The selection will be conducted by expert committees led by district collectors. Each district will nominate three outstanding teachers, chosen from various cadres including SGT/LP/PET/TGT, SA/PGT, and headmasters or principals from Zilla Parishad, government schools, model schools, and TREIS institutions.

A state-level expert committee will make the final selection based on a comprehensive evaluation. Key criteria include teachers’ initiative in student enrollment, English language proficiency, and any awards or recognitions received.