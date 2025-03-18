Telangana Teachers, Govt Employees Demand Release of Pending DA

Hyderabad:The Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) has condemned the Telangana government's refusal to release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) installments and implement the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations.

In a statement released, teachers and government employees argue that they are not seeking favours but simply requesting what is rightfully theirs. The USPC pointed out that the government, while allocating thousands of crores for welfare schemes, now claims a lack of funds for salaries and dues. Employees have been waiting for 15 months, but apart from partial improvements in salary disbursement, other long-standing concerns remain unaddressed.



During discussions five months ago, employee representatives were assured that financial matters would be addressed in the next fiscal year and that non-financial issues would be resolved department-wise in the meantime. The chief minister himself gave this commitment, and a ministerial sub-committee was set up. No meetings have taken place which has frustrated employees over the administration’s silence.



The USPC described the situation as a deliberate delay and warned that growing dissatisfaction among workers could lead to larger protests.