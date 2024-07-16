Telangana: Teachers Fight Over Funds in Saleguda

Adilabad: Two teachers clashed over the utilisation of funds for the development of the government primary school under the Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee. They hit each other with footwear at Saleguda village in Komram Bheem Asifabad district. A video of the incident viral on social media platforms.



The incident took place two days ago. The villagers said it was unfortunate that teachers who should be a role model to students behaved like illiterates. Angered by their behavior, the villagers locked the school and sent the teachers out.