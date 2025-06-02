Telangana Teachers Cry Foul of Adjustment Process

Hyderabad: Telangana’s new staff adjustment order is moving teachers out of government primary schools before the academic year has even started, raising concerns about how schools will manage new admissions and classroom teaching with reduced staff.

Issued on May 28, the order directs completion of teacher adjustments by June 13, well before schools reopen or enrolment figures are finalised. Teachers, who have been campaigning to increase student admissions, say the decision contradicts the government’s own push for higher enrolment in government schools.

“Officials asked us to boost admissions, and we’ve been holding awareness campaigns and enrollment drives during the summer. But now they’re transferring teachers out of the same schools we’re trying to fill,” said Ramanna V., a Nizamabad-based teacher.

As per the revised norms, schools with up to 10 students will be allotted one teacher, while those with 11 to 60 students will get only two. Teachers say these cut-offs don’t reflect on-the-ground realities and will stretch the system thin. “Most of our schools have 30 to 60 students. Two teachers aren’t enough, especially when we’re expected to handle multiple classes,” said another teacher Pratibha from Mahbubnagar.

Many also questioned why adjustments are being made before knowing how many students will return or join fresh. “We don’t even have final enrollment figures yet. What’s the rush?” asked a school headmaster in Khammam and a member of TSUTF.

Teachers have repeated their earlier demand for revised norms, which is, two teachers for up to 40 students, three for 41-60, and four for 61-90. They also pointed to long-pending requests for one teacher per class and the introduction of pre-primary sections, which remain unaddressed.

“Parents are finally starting to reconsider government schools for children’s admission. If we cut staff now, it will send the wrong message,” said Pratibha. There’s also discomfort over GO 25 being implemented alongside the latest adjustment order, with teachers saying that foundational education is being weakened at a time when it needs the most support.