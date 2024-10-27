Telangana: Teachers Await Clarity on their Promotions

Hyderabad: Hundreds of senior teachers are awaiting clarity on their promotions and pay fixation, even after completing over 24 years of service. The delay has created widespread frustration, particularly among those eligible for promotion to school assistant (SA) or primary school headmaster (PSHM) posts.

While they can opt for pay fixation under the FR 22B rule, they remain ineligible for the SPP-II scale due to the lack of required qualifications. The state treasury has now confirmed it will seek further clarification from the Finance Department regarding the application of the FR 22B rule in these cases.

“We’ve been waiting for years, and now, despite meeting the service criteria, there’s still no clarity on when we will get the SPP-II scale,” said Suresh Kumar, a teacher awaiting his promotion to a PSHM post. “It’s affecting not only our morale but also our financial situation.”

Adding to the concerns, newly appointed teachers who joined the service on October 10 have not yet had their joining date officially recognised by the treasury.

“We’re asking for our joining date to be recognised so we can receive our salaries on time,” a teacher said. The treasury officials, however, have stated that the joining date can be registered in the Service Register (SR) as per the appointment orders, but they await a formal letter from the Directorate of School Education (DSE) to process the payments.

“We need this issue to be resolved quickly, especially as it is affecting teachers new to the profession and relying on their first paycheck,” said Sukanya Metu, another teacher.

On the issue of recently transferred teachers, those relieved from their previous postings are also facing challenges in receiving their October salaries at their new stations. Authorities from the treasury have assured that directives have already been given to allow full salary payments at the new stations, including leave pay clearance (LPC) and no due certificates (NDCs). However, delays in implementing these orders have led to concerns among teachers.