Telangana: Teacher Suspended For Liquor Shop Bidding

The DEO collected all evidence related to the case — from the submission of Pushpa’s liquor tender to the acquisition of the shop — and found her guilty of misconduct. The order stated that Pushpa should not leave headquarters without prior permission from superiors.

Pushpa’s husband had submitted an application in her name for a liquor shop, paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 3 lakh. In the draw of lots, Pushpa was allotted a shop and received an authorisation letter from the excise officials. A photograph of Pushpa receiving the letter went viral on social media, prompting another liquor shop applicant to alert district authorities. Following an inquiry, officials placed Pushpa under suspension.