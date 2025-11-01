Telangana: Teacher Suspended For Liquor Shop Bidding
A photograph of Pushpa receiving the letter went viral on social media, prompting another liquor shop applicant to alert district authorities. Following an inquiry, officials placed Pushpa under suspension.
Hyderabad: A government high school physical education teacher (PET) in Mahbubnagar district was suspended for participating in the recent liquor shop tenders in violation of service rules. District educational officer (DEO) Praveen Kumar, in his order, said teacher B. Pushpa, working at a government high school in Ramnagar, had violated conduct rules by engaging in business activity while serving as a government employee.
The DEO collected all evidence related to the case — from the submission of Pushpa’s liquor tender to the acquisition of the shop — and found her guilty of misconduct. The order stated that Pushpa should not leave headquarters without prior permission from superiors.
