Telangana Targets Rs.1 lakh Cr investment in Life Sciences by 2030: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana has set an ambitious target of attracting Rs.1 lakh crore in new investments in the life sciences sector by 2030, aiming to generate employment for five lakh people, said Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Delivering the keynote address at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne — organised jointly by AusBiotech and the Government of Victoria — the Minister said the State government has drawn up a comprehensive “Roadmap 2030” to position Telangana as a global life sciences hub.

“Telangana is preparing a comprehensive life sciences policy to accelerate innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships,” Sridhar Babu said, outlining the State’s strategy for the next phase of bio-digital growth.

The Minister said Telangana continues to outperform national averages in economic growth. Though the State ranks 11th in geographical area and 12th in population, it contributes over five per cent to India’s GDP. Telangana’s GSDP growth rate in 2024–25 stood at 8.2 per cent, compared with the national average of 7.6 per cent, he noted.

Over the past 20 months, the State has attracted Rs.3.2 lakh crore in new investments, with Rs.63,000 crore coming from the life sciences sector alone. Exports from the sector crossed Rs.26,000 crore between April and December 2024.





The State aims to increase the value of the life sciences economy from USD 80 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, the Minister said.

Citing a report by global consultancy CBRE, Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has been featured in the Global Life Sciences Atlas 2025 among the world’s leading Life Sciences clusters — alongside Boston, San Francisco, Cambridge, Beijing, and Tokyo. Hyderabad is the only Indian city to feature in this list, he added.

Life sciences office leasing in the city expanded from 0.6 million sq. ft. in 2022 to 2.4 million sq. ft. in 2024, reflecting the sector’s rapid growth and investor confidence.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana is investing heavily in building a “ready-to-deploy bio-digital workforce” to meet the needs of emerging technologies in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. He noted that both the Life Sciences University and the Young India Skills University are initiatives of the Telangana Government, designed to create next-generation talent in advanced science and technology domains.

In parallel, the State is also working with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and other global institutions to align skill development and innovation ecosystems with the demands of the Bio-Digital era.

“Telangana’s strength lies in its innovation ecosystem. Our slogan is not merely Make in India, but Invent in Telangana,” the Minister said. He cited Genome Valley, Medical Devices Park, B-Hub, Bharat Future City, progressive industrial policies, plug-and-play parks, single-window clearances, and abundant STEM talent as key enablers that make Telangana one of the most competitive destinations for life sciences investments.

Sridhar Babu invited Australian companies to explore investment opportunities in emerging and high-growth areas such as Cell and Gene Therapy, Biologics and Biosimilars, mRNA Vaccines, Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing (CRDM), Diagnostics, MedTech, and Digital Health. He also highlighted Telangana’s focus on AI-based Drug Discovery, Genomics, Green Biomanufacturing, Agri-Biotech, and Animal Health, saying these sectors offer immense potential for collaboration and value creation.

The Minister assured that the Telangana government would extend full support to all investors and expressed confidence that the conference would mark the beginning of a “Victoria–Telangana Innovation Corridor.” He also invited leading Life Sciences firms to participate in BioAsia 2026, to be held in Hyderabad in February.