Telangana Targets Rs 1L-Cr Aerospace Investments

Hyderabad: Telangana has set an ambitious goal to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in new aerospace investments in the next five years, IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu announced. The move is expected to create one lakh direct and 1.5 lakh indirect jobs, giving a significant boost to the state’s economy.

At a meeting with leading aerospace companies’ representatives, Sridhar Babu unveiled key initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated Aerospace MSME Park to promote small-scale enterprises and innovation. A special task force comprising government officials, industrialists and aerospace experts will also be formed to guide the sector’s growth.

The minister urged aerospace industry leaders to adopt Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges to strengthen the state’s skill ecosystem and ensure a trained workforce that can meet evolving industry requirements.

Telangana hosts major aerospace players such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO, Tata Advanced Systems, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, alongside a growing number of startups. The sector has benefited from robust infrastructure, industry-friendly policies and initiatives such as the TS-iPASS single-window clearance system.