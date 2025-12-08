Telangana Talli Statues To Be Unveiled At All District Collectorates On December 9

Hyderabad: The state government on Sunday directed district collectors to unveil Telangana Talli statues at all collectorate complexes at 11 am on December 9, with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issuing formal orders. Collectors have been asked to submit compliance reports along with photographs immediately after the ceremonies.

The initiative follows Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue at the State Secretariat on December 9, 2024. In July 2025, the government mandated installation of 12-foot-tall Telangana Talli statues across all district headquarters, inviting tenders the following month for sculpting. All statues have now been completed and dispatched for installation.



After the Congress assumed office in December 2023, the Revanth Reddy government introduced a redesigned Telangana Talli, projecting her as a traditional, dignified middle-aged woman draped in a green sari with a zari border and adorned with traditional ornaments. The statue depicts her holding sheaves of paddy, maize and pearl millet, symbolising the agrarian soul of Telangana. The government has also declared December 9 as Telangana Talli Formation Day, to be observed annually.



Distancing itself from the representations endorsed by the previous BRS government, the Congress government issued GO No. 1946, formally recognising the new Telangana Talli form. The order includes a colour photograph and emphasises that the figure represents the state’s identity and self-respect, warning that any distortion, misrepresentation or insult will attract punitive action.