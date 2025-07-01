Telangana Takes Leaf from Maha Kumbh Mela for Godavari Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: Taking a leaf from the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, the Telangana government has begun advance preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled from July 23 to August 3, 2027. The Pushkaralu, a 12-day religious event that occurs once every 12 years, is expected to attract a record 10 crore devotees to take a holy dip in the Godavari River within Telangana, a significant jump from the 6.4 crore seen during the previous Pushkaralu held in 2015.

This will be the second Godavari Pushkaralu since Telangana's formation in 2014. The endowments department has placed preliminary estimates at Rs 1,000 crore for organising the mega congregation. As part of meticulous planning, officials recently visited Prayagraj to study the infrastructure and crowd management systems used at the Maha Kumbh Mela, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Inspired by the Uttar Pradesh model, Telangana is planning to deploy AI-based technologies such as smart poles and CCTV cameras with crowd-density sensors at major ghats. These will help predict sudden surges, ensure safety and enable swift emergency responses during the festivities.

Official sources said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to hold a high-level review meeting in the coming days to finalise the initial action plan and release funds for preparatory works. The meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, was deferred. The government sees Pushkaralu not just as a religious celebration but also as a major opportunity to boost spiritual tourism in Telangana. It aims to attract pilgrims and tourists from across India and abroad by offering a safe and well-managed experience.

The endowments department has proposed the immediate commencement of work on bathing ghats, roads, sanitation facilities, drinking water supply and parking zones. It has sought an initial allocation of Rs 50 crore each for for starting works in key locations including Basara, Dharmapuri, Manthani and Kaleshwaram.

There are 106 major ghats along the Godavari in Telangana, all of which will be upgraded. In the undivided Karimnagar district alone, 17 ghats have been identified for development across Dharmapuri, Kotilingala and Manthani. The government intends to complete all preparatory works well before the festival begins, to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims.