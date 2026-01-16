Telangana Sweetens Deal for Riverfront-Affected House Owners

Hyderabad:In a move that could fast track riverfront projects in Hyderabad, the state government has announced a substantial increase in transferable development rights (TDR) to landowners and private landholders near lakes and water bodies within the city’s Core Urban Region (CURE).

As per the government order, landowners whose built-up properties fall within the buffer zones of lakes and rivers within the city’s CURE will be eligible for 300 per cent TDR. This means that for every square foot of built-up area on the lake’s and river’s buffer zone, the owner will receive development rights for triple that area, which can be used elsewhere.



Previously, the TDR for both full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes was capped at 200 per cent, although no development and construction was permitted to land on FTL and maximum flood level (MFL) of lakes and rivers, and limited development permitted for lands in buffer zones.



The new TDR system gives landowners on FTL and buffer zones more incentive to surrender their land for the water body’s development.



With the new system, land falling in the lake’s FTL and river’s MFL areas will be compensated with 200 per cent TDR for the built-up area of the surrendered land. Land within the buffer zone of the lakes and river shall be compensated with 300 per cent of TDR to the built-up area.



Additionally, the government decided to give 400 per cent of TDR to land outside the buffer zones of lakes and rivers, which is needed for the conservation and development of the water bodies. Private land parcels which were needed for drain and nala widening and development works, even for nalas which are not indicated in the revenue records, will be given an equivalent of 400 per cent of TDR.



These rules and percentages of TDR, the government stated, will apply only to the lake development and riverfront development projects being undertaken by HMDA, GHMC, HYDRAA, Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), urban development authorities (UDAs) and urban local bodies (ULBs). The government also stated that all the projects undertaken by the public authorities will be notified by them and will invite landowners to approach authorities for issuing TDR.

The landowners, who are surrendering the land within the FTL or buffer zone for free, can opt for concessions and relaxations in setbacks, or can avail an additional floor for the proposed building on the remaining portion of the land. Officials stated that the additional built-up area after the concessions and additional floors should not exceed the eligible TDR area, and the additional floors should avail fire and airport NOC clearance.



Landowners must take the clearance from officials who are either the executive engineer of the irrigation department or the additional collector of the revenue department, or officials higher than them before applying for TDR. If the water body’s final FTL notification is already issued, the NOC is not required.



Officials said that the additional incentive of TDR will encourage landowners and property owners to voluntarily surrender their lands for the protection and conservation of water bodies.