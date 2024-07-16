Telangana: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide

Adilabad: A man killed his wife by slitting her throat with a knife and later he attempted suicide at Saidpur village in Bela Mandal in the Adilabad district on Monday. The accused was identified as Purka Laxman and the victim was Suneetha. Laxman and Suneetha got married after a relationship nine years ago and they have two children.



Suneetha along with her children was staying with her parents after she developed differences with her husband and police said he used to suspect her fidelity. However, Laxman attacked Suneetha when she came back to collect her clothes. The injured Laxman, who attempted suicide, was immediately shifted to RIMS, Adilabad where he was undergoing treatment. Adilabad DSP Jeevan Reddy visited the spot and enquired with the local people about the incident.



