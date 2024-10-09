Telangana: Suicide Pact Suspected as Family Found Unconscious in Hotel

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were found unconscious at a Secunderabad hotel room, police said on Tuesday, adding they are currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. It was suspected that the three, M. Sujan, 23, his mother M. Padmavati, 47, and father Banu Narayana, 51, had attempted to die by suicide, said Mahankali police inspector K. Parashuram.

The family belongs to Chunchupalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. They were residing in a rented house in Nagole, Parashuram said. They had checked into the hotel on October 5.

"Monday night after we were informed by the hotel management that the family did not respond, the manager had to open the door through a master key and found the family,” the inspector said. They were take to Gandhi Hospital.

Police said Sujan had married one Kaviashree from Chunchupalli in February this year. Since then there were family disputes between Sujan and his in-laws. Sujan’s wife Kaviyashree last week lodged a domestic violence complaint against Sujan, his father and mother, police said.